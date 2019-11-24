FIE Junior World Cup held in Tehran

TEHRAN - FIE Sabre Men's Junior World Cup was held in Tehran, capital of Iran.

The two-day competition brought fencers from Iran, Spain, Romania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Kuwait, Turkey, Tunisia and Iraq together.

Iran’s sabre team finished in eighth place in the competition.

The sabre is a light cutting and thrusting weapon that targets the entire body above the waist, except the weapon hand. Sabre is the newest weapon to be used.