Tribal rituals, arts and crafts on show at Kermanshah festival

TEHRAN – Tribespeople and nomads, who are natives of 21 Iranian provinces, on Saturday started showcasing and promoting their rituals, arts, crafts and souvenirs at a national festival in the western city of Kermanshah.

A total of 180 stalls have been set up, in which participants are scheduled to offer visitors their souvenirs, foodstuff and handicrafts during the six-day festival, provincial tourism chief Omid Qaderi said on Saturday, ISNA reported.

“Eight of the stalls have been dedicated to Natives of Kermanshah province in order to showcase Kilim carpets and rugs, handwoven textile, woodwork, leatherwork and mirrorwork,” the official said.

Holding live performances and workshops are among special programs of the event, he added.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites including Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan, both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The province welcomed over 300,000 travelers, including 5,664 foreign tourists, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

