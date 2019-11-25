Saeed Jalili will not run for parliament: Tasnim

TEHRAN - Saeed Jalili, a senior principlist figure, has no intention to run for a seat in the parliament, Mohammad Reza Taraqi has said, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

Taraqi, who is responsible for the coordination council of revolution’s forces in Khorassan Razavi Province, said Jalili was considered a candidate choice from the Mashhad constituency in the February parliamentary election but after talks with his friends it became clear that he has no plan to run for parliament.

“Now it has become clear that he himself has no willing for candidacy,” Taraqi told Tasnim.



Jalili was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) during the Ahmadinejad presidency. As SNSC secretary, he served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator with the West.

He ran for the post president in the 2013 election and came third in the race.

