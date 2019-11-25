Paris seeking to hide support for terror in Syria through accusations

The French government urged Iran on Wednesday to refrain from destabilizing actions in Syria.

While making such an unsubstantiated claim, the French government said that Paris will remain committed to Israel’s security.

This is while by backing terrorism in Syria and pro-terrorist elements in the region, Paris has played an important role in endangering peace and stability in the region.

France’s various supports for Takfiri terrorist groups, including ISIS, is an evidence for this claim. Now, accusing Iran of having a negative role in Syria is a black humor that would entertain public opinion.

France which have closed its eyes to its financial and arms support for ISIS in Syria, is now trying to divert public opinion from the realities.

About three years ago, French-Swiss Lafarge Company shocked the international community with the announcement that one of its branches had cooperated with ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. It turned out that Lafarge Company has directly and financially backed ISIS.

In addition to financial and arms support for ISIS, France has played an important role in destabilizing Syria by conducting aggressive operations against the country.

For example, in April 2018, France took part in a military operation along with the U.S. and Britain to bombard areas in Damascus, Homs and Hama. The attack began as the Syrian army had made huge advances in eastern Ghouta. This victory, which was a turning point in stabilizing the situation, had also provided the opportunity to retake southern and northern parts of Syria from terrorist groups.

Instead of being accountable for their crimes in Syria, just an example of which was mentioned, the French officials accuse other countries including Iran of destabilizing Syria. On the other hand, the great amount of French arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is considered as the hotbed of terrorism in the region, has continued unabated to the point that human rights organizations objected to France’s actions. Earlier, 17 human rights organizations in the world issued a joint statement calling for a halt in the sale of French arms to Saudi Arabia.

These organizations objected to French arms sales while French Defense Minister Florence Parly told the parliament in May 2019 that her country’s trade with Saudi Arabia would guarantee French security and energy supplies. She also stated that arms exports provide the chance for close relations with allied countries, and also a strategy for Paris!

