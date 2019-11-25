“Without Elevator” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Labkhand Badiei plans to stage French playwright Sebastien Thiéry’s play “Without Elevator” (“Sans Ascenseur”) at Tehran’s City Theater Complex tomorrow.

The 2005 absurdist play is about two ordinary men, who meet each other and try to dialogue. They try to make friends and forget their solitude by commenting on the little things in life, but their simple sentences cause a chain of misunderstandings.

Ali Amel-Hashemi, Arastu Khoshrazm and Mina Torkaman are the members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until December 13.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Labkhand Badiei’s play “Without Elevator”.

