“Funfair” honored at international festivals 

TEHRAN – “Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri has been honored at several international festivals over the past week.

The short film received a special mention for its scenario at the Court en Scène, an international festival dedicated to short films that was held in La Chapelle Saint-Luc and Troyes in France from November 13 to 17.

“Funfair” is about Majid, a man dealing with financial problems and he has to improve his life for his wife Sara.

The film also received a special mention at the Winchester Film Festival held in the UK from November 11 to 16.

Photo: A scene from “Funfair” by Kaveh Mazaheri.

RM/MMS/YAW