Zarif most accountable minister in face of questions: MP 

TEHRAN – A member of the Majlis presiding board said on Monday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has thus far been chosen as the most accountable minister in the face of questions by Majlis on regional and national issues.

“In the 10th Majlis, a sum of 3,000 questions were planned in the Majlis committees out of which 443 questions were sent to the presiding board,” Ali Asqar Yousefnejad said.

He enumerated the number of questions to certain ministers.

“The minister of interior with 50 questions, the minister of foreign affairs with 48, the minister of economy with 40, the minister of oil with 33 and the minister of energy with 29 questions comprised the highest share of the planned questions that were sent to the presiding board, which refer to those cases that the responding ministers’ explanations could not convince the lawmakers,” he stated.

He added, “A sum of 169 questions were planned at the open session of the 10th Majlis out of which 114 questions were national and the remaining were regional. The foreign minister has held the main share with 24 questions which means he has been the most accountable cabinet minister in the face of the Majlis members’ questions.”



MJ/PA

