“Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Sohrab Salimi plans to stage French playwright Sebastien Thiéry’s play “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” (“Qui est Monsieur Schmitt?”) at the Abbas Javanmard Hall of the Iranian Theater Forum in late December.

The 2009 comedy play is about Mr. and Mrs. Bélier, who are having dinner in their home when they are interrupted by a phone call. While they have no phone service, the caller insists on speaking with a Mr. Schmitt.

The Béliers find out the interior of their apartment has changed, the frames hanging on the walls have been replaced by others, books and clothes are not theirs. They start thinking maybe they are Mr. and Mrs. Schmitt.

The play achieved great success in Paris and was nominated for the best comedy at the Molière Awards in 2010.

Iraj Rad, Shohreh Reayati, Meisam Razfar and Sina Khodabakhshi are the members of the cast for the play.

Photo: Iranian director Sohrab Salimi (2nd L) and the cast members of his new play “Who’s Mr. Schmitt?” are seen in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW

