“Rona, Azim’s Mother” wins award at Mannheim-Heidelberg film festival

TEHRAN – “Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, won the Ecumenical Film Prize at the 68th International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg on Sunday.

Starring Iranian actors Mohsen Tanabandeh and Mojtaba Pirzadeh, the film is about Azim, an Afghan refugee who works as a janitor in Tehran. While helping his mother and his brother’s family plan to smuggle themselves into Germany, he feels betrayed by his brother when he abandons their mother.

The film has received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in October 2018 and best film award at the Sharm el-Sheikh Asian Film Festival in Egypt last March.

Last week, “Rona, Azim’s Mother” received the Cultural Diversity Award under the Patronage of UNESCO at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, Australia.

The film was Afghanistan’s submission to the 91st Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category in 2018, however, it did not make the shortlist.

“Under The Turquoise Sky” by Kentaro from Japan won the talent award and the FIPRESCI award at the Mannheim-Heidelberg festival.

The special jury award was presented to “End of Sentence”, a co-production between Iceland and Ireland by Elfar Adalsteins.

The International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg was held jointly in the German cities from November 14 to 24.

Photo: A scene from “Rona, Azim’s Mother” by Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi.

