Tehran successfully pursues a course to export the Islamic revolution

WEST SIBERIA/ TYUMEN - After the events in Syria in 2011, it is believed that Iran's participation in this conflict is only military and economic support for the ruling regime. The expansion of economic ties between the countries is reflected in the creation of trade zones and the emergence of a common market, within the framework of the Axis of Resistance bloc. Where in addition to Tehran and Damascus involved another ally of Iran-Baghdad.

Militarily, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to establish a number of paramilitary structures that have become an ideal complement to the Syrian army. Moreover, against the background of the crisis that affected all the key organs of the Syrian government, the Iranians managed to reorganize all the main components of the regime, which did not allow the collapse of the state as such and avoid a split within the elites.

However, in parallel, Tehran is building its line of interaction with all layers of Syrian society, using the cultural and ideological aspect. Evil tongues call this process "shiitization or persianization". Thus, Pro-Western propaganda and its regional puppets demonstrate their fear of the work of the Iranians to form a completely new type of society for Syrians with an Islamic bias.

As an example, we should cite a number of events where the work of the Iranians in terms of cooperation with various sides of Syrian society is clearly visible. Based on open data, we see a clear ideological line of Tehran, which points to the IRGC's policy of exporting the "Islamic revolution" in its various variations. Here it is necessary to clarify that this or that stage of export depends on many factors, from world politics to internal causes in Syria itself. Therefore, in the future we may well see a more distinct picture of the construction of a "new Islamic Syria".

Speaking of examples, it is necessary to distinguish between the creation of state organizations and the personalization of political figures. From organizations can be point to two the most known structures promoting Islamic-revolutionary ideas. "Imam al-Mahdi Cultural Centre"(Damask), "Cultural and Religious Centre"(Deir ez-Zor) and branches of Islamic Azad University. As for personalization, this includes establishing cooperation with Kurdish and Arab tribes.

Finally, militarily, the Iranians have created a network of militias, arming them with the ideology of the Islamic revolution. Sometimes the militias do not hide their affiliation, and sometimes they are forced to hide their views under the mask of "Syrian nationalism", so that external enemies do not have a reason for traditional forms of speculation in the media.

Critics ' arguments that Iran is busy building regional alliances, ignoring its own Islamic ideology, will be overshadowed by the news that Tehran is loyal to the revolutionary ideology and is full of strength and determination to continue the course towards the revival of Islamic civilization. The work of the IRGC in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Palestine is proof of this.

The Islamic Republic is also actively engaged in dialogue with opposition Islamic forces in Syria. A striking example is the dialogue with representatives of the Syrian Ikhwan. From the words The Secretary-General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought - Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, we have learned some details about this Syrian opposition party. "Currently, Syrian Ikhwan (Muslim Brothers) have renounced extremist Al-Nusra Front and ISIL." It is obvious that without direct contact between Iran and the Syrian ikhwans, the details announced by Mohsen would not have become known.

Despite all the difficulties, cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the Syrian ikhwans on Syria is in full swing, and it is expected that such cooperation will continue in the future.