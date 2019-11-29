Key Part of Succeeding as an Entrepreneur is Hard Work

Entrepreneurship plays an influential role in economic growth, so as the key to national development; it can lead to the “Boosting Production” at the time of the imposed sanctions. According to an ISCA report, entrepreneurship is not only about company creation, but above all about the human capital, the people who work to make a startup grow and succeed. In this regard, attempts have been made to introduce Iranian entrepreneurs, their jobs, challenges, and recommendations to the academic society. Our first-week entrepreneur is Amir Bidokhti, Ph.D. student of Sharif University of Technology and CEO of Tarjomic Translation Agency, a platform that provides a large range of translation services and language-related services.