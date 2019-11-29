Tehran hosting 2 intl. expos

TEHRAN- Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is hosting the 16th edition of Iran’s international exhibition of metallurgy, dubbed IRAN METAFO 2019, and the 26th international exhibition of printing, packing and related machinery during November 29-December 2, IRNA reported.

Some 445 domestic and foreign companies from 12 countries including Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, South Korea, China, and Turkey are attending the printing, packing fair, while the METAFO 2019 is hosting 300 Iranian companies along with exhibitors from Europe and Asia.

As reported, renowned companies from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, England, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Mexico, Australia, Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, India and Japan are showcasing their latest products and services at METAFO exhibition.

The mentioned companies are active in a variety of fields such as iron and steel, mines and mining, aluminum, industrial furnaces and heat treatment, industrial refractories and ceramics, molding and metallurgy.

The printing and packing exhibition also covers a variety of areas including printing machines, packaging machines, encoders and devices, export products sealing machines, and etc.

The exhibition aims to provide a platform to showcase the latest services and products to support domestic production, and transfer knowledge and technology.

