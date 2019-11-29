Cinéma Vérité festival announces jury for Pitching Panel

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, announced the jury for the Pitching Panel on Friday.

The jury is composed of Danish documentary film producer Ove Rishøj Jensen, Canadian actress and documentarian Jennifer Deschamps and Norwegian producer Christian Falch.

ARTE program manager Peter Gottschalk from Germany, Producer Kenichi Imamura from Japan, SVT commissioning editor Lars Säfström from Sweden, producer Bram Crols from Belgium and EBS International Documentary Film Festival executive producer Gune Hyoung from South Korea are the other members of the jury.

The jury members will judge 18 documentary plots submitted to the festival and the qualified plots will be supported by the organizers.

The 13th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: This combination photo shows the jury members of the Pitching Panel of the 13th Cinéma Vérité.

ABU/MMS/YAW