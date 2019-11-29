“Dressage” receives two awards at Rabat Intl. Author Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Puya Badkubeh’s acclaimed drama “Dressage” won two awards at the Rabat International Author Film Festival (FICAR) that ran from November 16 to 22 in the capital of Morocco.

The film brought the award for best actress to Negar Moqaddam and the award for best screenwriter to Hamed Rajabi, the organizers have announced.

“Dressage” is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop. But while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage. One of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it. The vote falls on Golsa, who bravely completes the mission. Her friends’ behavior makes her think, and she hides the hard drive somewhere in secret. But her accomplices and their well-to-do families, worried about their social standing, put more and more pressure on Golsa.

The Rabat festival is dedicated to the author cinema, a true cinema of art and thought in all its forms.

Photo: A scene from “Dressage” by Iranian director Puya Badkubeh.

