Iran wins membership in OPCW executive council 

TEHRAN – Iran along with 3 other Asian countries managed to grab a 2-year period membership in executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

During the 24th annual conference of member-states of the organization in The Hague in the Netherlands, Iran, along with the Philippines, Pakistan and the Unites Arab Emirates, all from the Asian Group, became members of the council from 2020 till 2022.

The four abovementioned countries had been introduced to the conference of the member-states and the conference approved their membership.

This is while the U.S. and its allies over the past months attempted to block Iran's membership in the council through exerting pressure on Asian group.

The OPCW executive council has 41 members from five geographical groups and is considered as an executive pillar of the organization.

MJ/