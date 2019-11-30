“Rumi Therapy” accessible to Persian readers

TEHRAN – Turkish psychiatrist Nevzat Tarhan’s book “Rumi Therapy” (“Mesnevi Terapi”) has recently been published in Persian by Peykan Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Fatemeh Heidari, the 2016 book discusses how the universal teachings of the 13th-century Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi are just as relevant today as they were when he wrote them.

Tarhan believes that Rumi’s masterpiece Masnavi-ye Manavi can be the cure we need for our souls and our psychological wellbeing. He explains that we must take the living wisdom of Rumi as a guide as we navigate our daily lives. He read the Masnavi-ye Manavi as a work that treats our hearts and psyches in a manner that is now accepted by modern psychology.

The Persian version of “Rumi Therapy” will be introduced today during a special ceremony at Vartan House in Tehran.

Literati Tofiq Sobhani and Hossein Khatibi, cineaste Mohammadreza Aslani and psychologist Keivan Arvandian are scheduled to deliver speeches during the session.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of the “Rumi Therapy” by Turkish psychiatrist Nevzat Tarhan

ABU/MMS/YAW

