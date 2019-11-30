Turkey picked as guest of honor at Tehran Intl. Book Fair 

TEHRAN – Iran has selected Turkey as the guest of honor at the 33rd edition of the Tehran International Book Fair.

The decision to choose the country was made during the fourth round of a session the organizers held with Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi last Wednesday.

Oman, Afghanistan, Italy, Russia and China attended the book fair as a guest of honor during the previous editions of the event.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair will be held during April 2020.

Photo: Representatives of a publisher from China as the guest of honor attend the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair on April 26, 2019. (Shafaqna)

MMS/YAW