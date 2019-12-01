Iran reaffirms support for establishment of independent Palestinian state

TEHRAN – Reza Qaebi, the deputy permanent representative of Iran in the Vienna-based international organizations, on Saturday laid emphasis on putting an end to the occupation of Palestine by Israel, reiterating Tehran’s full support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

In a ceremony marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Qaebi voiced concern over the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories.

He further stressed the need for a comprehensive and durable solution to the crisis created by the Israeli regime including violation of international law and commitment of war crimes against the Palestinians.

Putting an end to the occupation of Palestine, allowing its people to return to their homeland, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Quds as its capital should be a part of the comprehensive solution, the diplomat stated.

Qaebi went on to say that the annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an opportunity to renew "our commitment" to a comprehensive and durable solution to the Palestinian issue.

Expressing deep concern over the disturbing situation in the occupied territories, especially in the West Bank and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to siege and economic sanctions, widespread Israeli military aggression and demolition of schools and homes, he called for an immediate and unconditional removal of the illegal siege of Gaza, reopening all border crossings in the region as well as putting an immediate end to mass punishment.

In relevant remarks in November, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a telephone conversation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, denounced Tel Aviv’s aggression against Gaza and praised the Islamic Jihad for standing against the occupiers.

MJ/PA