Cinéma Vérité announces international lineup 

TEHRAN – A lineup of 24 movies from 21 countries will compete in the various categories of the international competition of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

Eight films, including “Kabul, City in the Wind” by Abuzar Amini from Afghanistan, “Ringside” by Andre Hormann from Germany, “Sheep Hero” by Ton van Zantvoort from the Netherlands and “The Kingmaker” by Lauren Greenfield from the U.S., will compete in the full-length films section.

Eight mid-length documentaries, including “Spoon” by Laila Pakalnina from Latvia, “Symphony of the Ursus Factory” by Jasmina Wojcik from Poland, “My Country Till I Return” co-directed by Erdal Hos and Nuran Ozkan from Turkey and “Scars” by Didier Cros from France will go on screen.

The short films competition also features eight documentaries. Among the films are “Pain Is Mine” by Farshid Akhlaqi from Australia, “Women of the Gulag” by Marianna Yarovskaya from Russia, “Thursday Fields” by Harry Zernike from the U.S. and “Dandelion Mum” by Barbora Hollan from Norway.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center is the organizer of the Cinéma Vérité festival, which will take place at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A scene from Dutch filmmaker Ton van Zantvoort’s documentary “Sheep Hero”.

ABU/MMS/YAW