“Magralen” wins Golden Knight Award at Malta Intl. Short Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Maryam Zarei’s short “Magralen” has won one of the five Golden Knight Awards at the Malta International Short Film Festival.

“Magralen” features a family of four living in a wrecking yard. Nima and four-year-old Tara, suffering from vision loss, spend time playing around the yard—especially in an old car they had created for themselves.

The closing ceremony of the one-day festival was held in Valletta, the capital of the Southern European country of Malta on November 30.

Other winners of the Golden Night Awards are “The Bind” by Marie-Elena Dyche from the UK, “Trap” by Kahra Scott-James from New Zealand, “Abe’s Story” by Adam Stewart from Ireland and “New York Rhapsody” by Irwin Suba from the U.S.

One of the longest-running film festivals of its kind worldwide, the Malta International Short Film Festival is open to non-professional productions, film school students and commercial productions. It is held annually during the last week of November.

Photo: A scene from “Magralen” by Maryam Zarei.

