Iranian films to compete in Chennai festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of three Iranian films will be competing in the 17th Chennai International Film Festival, which will take place in the Indian city from December 12 to 19, the organizers have announced.

“Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai, “The Warden” by Nima Javidi and “Zero Floor” by Ebrahim Ebrahimian will be screened in the official section of the festival.

“Just 6.5” is about a police squad under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“The Warden” tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

In the movie “Zero Floor” Vahid comes to Tehran to stop an operation from being performed on his four-year-old son Soheil but he finds out he has passed away during surgery.

The final list of the official selection of the festival will be announced in the near future.

Photo: This combination photo shows the posters of the films “Zero Floor”, “The Warden”, and “Just 6.5”.

RM/MMS/YAW