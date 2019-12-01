Iran win two golds at Karate1 Premier League

TEHRAN – Amir Mehdizadeh and Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed two gold medals at the Karate 1-Premier League in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

The male kumite -67 Kg final saw Mehdizadeh tie 0-0 against Ozer Omer Abdurrahim from Turkey but the Iranian fighter was awarded the victory.

Ganjzadeh beat Jacquet Dnylson from France 4-0 at the male kumite +84kg.

Earlier on the day, Iranian karate athletes Hamideh Abbasali and Salah Abazari had won two bronze medals in the competition.

Abbasali had defeated Saito Ayaka from Japan at the female kumite +68 Kg bronze medal match.

In the male kumite +84 Kg, Abazari defeated his countryman Mahdi Ashouri Garmjani to win a bronze medal.

A total of 737 karate athletes from 89 countries took part at the Karate 1-Premier League in Madrid, Spain.

The Karate1-Premier League- is the most important league event in the world of Karate. It comprises of a number of the most prominent Karate competitions and endeavors to bring together the best Karate athletes in the world in an open championships of unprecedented scale and quality.