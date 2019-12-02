Iranian children win awards at Japanese painting contest

TEHRAN – Members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) have won prizes at the 26th edition of the World Children’s Picture Contest in Tokyo, Japan, the IIDCYA announced on Monday.

Setareh Shahveisi received a gold prize for her painting that shows some women on a sunflower farm.

Helia Karimi, Artin Soleimani, Hasti Rudbarani, Ilia Cheraghi and Fatemeh Moamar were awarded bronze prizes.

Elham Qaranjiki, Setareh Nesari, Baran Didehban and Maryam Yazdani also received honorable mentions.

Organized by IE-NO-HIKARI Association, the contest aims at creating friendships and mutual understanding between children all over the world.

Photo: A painting by Iranian child artist Setareh Shahveisi that received a gold prize at the World Children’s Picture Contest in Tokyo, Japan.

ABU/MMS/YAW

