Intl. film experts to attend Cinéma Vérité market

TEHRAN – Several international film distributors and experts are scheduled to attend the market of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

EBS International Documentary Film Festival executive producer Gune Hyoung from South Korea, SVT commissioning editor Lars Säfström from Sweden, ARTE program manager Peter Gottschalk from Germany and Slemani International Film Festival manager Fuad Jalal from Iraq are among the invitees.

An advisor to Tokyo Docs in Japan, Kenichi Imamura; Italy’s Asiatica Film Festival director, Italo Spinelli; Belgium’s Millennium Festival artistic director, Zlatina Rousseva; and Kosovo’s DokuFest artistic director, Veton Nurkollari, are also among the guests.

The film experts along with a number of film distributors from around the globe are scheduled to attend some meetings, which will be organized during the film market.

The market will be held on the sidelines of the festival at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex from December 11 to 14.

Organized by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the 13th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival will take place in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A poster for the Cinéma Vérité festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW

