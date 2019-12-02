Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei to fight for Mongolia

TEHRAN - Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei has made the surprising decision to fight for Mongolia at the Qingdao Masters 2019.

The competition will be held in Chinese city Qingdao from Dec. 12 to 14 with 476 judokas from 70 countries.

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga, a former Sambo wrestling champion, handed him out the passport.

In Qingdao, Mollaei was supposed to fight under the International Refugee Team (IRT). However, at the website of the IJF he is a member of Mongolia.

Mollaei, who is still ranked World Number three, should normally lose his points once switching to another country.

In his category U81kg the first Mongolian fighter is Otgonbaatar Uuganbaatar at place 17 and Nyamsuren Dagvasuren is ranked 27th.

The 27-year-old Iranian athlete is a famous judoka who won a gold medal at the Baku 2018 World Championships and a bronze medal at the Budapest 2017 World Championships.