Keykavous Saeidi appointed as Iran’s NOC secretary general

TEHRAN - Keykavous Saeidi has been chosen as secretary general of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Monday.

Saeidi, who has already worked as head of Iran’s Golf Federation, was working as acting secretary general for the past six months.

He replaced Shahrokh Shahnazi who was forced to step down from his role in May because of personal reasons.

Iran prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Persians claimed three gold medals, one silver and four bronzes in the previous edition in Rio de Janeiro and finished in 25th place in medal table.