Iran’s Araqchi attends international summit in Tokyo

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi visited Japan on Monday to participate in the 1st Tokyo Global Dialogue Summit.

Araqchi is also scheduled to partake in the 28th session of Iran-Japan political-consultative committee for talks with senior Japanese officials on how to strengthen mutual cooperation.

The 1st Tokyo Global Dialogue Summits is held on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA).

Araqchi is to deliver a speech at the summit’s exclusive panel over measures by the key powers in the Middle East and their effects on global security.

MJ/PA

