Intelligence Ministry: 79 rioters arrested in Khuzestan province

TEHRAN – Head of the Intelligence Ministry’s anti-terrorist department announced on Monday that 79 individuals were arrested in Khuzestan Province.

He said they were the main elements behind attacks on public and private property as well as military centers in the province during the recent widespread riots.

He explained that the culprits were arrested both during and after the riots, Mehr reported.

Security forces arrested three terrorist teams, which were backed and trained by a Persian Gulf country, he added.

The ministry official also said 13 weapons were confiscated in the arrests.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the government announced an increase in the price of gasoline, a subsidized commodity that is still cheaper in Iran than other countries in the world.

Rioters damaged public and private property and put banks, gas stations, and state buildings on fire.

