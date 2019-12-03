Cinéma Vérité to screen Macedonia’s submission to 2020 Oscars

TEHRAN – The director of the 13th Cinéma Vérité festival, Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, said on Tuesday that screening “Honeyland”, North Macedonia’s submission to the 2020 Oscars, will be the highlight of the documentary film festival.

The film co-directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska is about a woman who utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries to do the same, it becomes a source of tension as they disregard her wisdom and advice.

The film has received several awards during international events such as the Sundance Film Festival, Millennium Docs Against Gravity and Montclair Film Festival.

“Andrey Tarkovsky, a Cinema Prayer”, a documentary that chronicles the life story of the legendary Russian filmmaker by his son Andrei Andreyevich Tarkovsky, is another highlight of the festival,” Hamidi-Moqaddam said during a press conference.

“We also invited the director to attend the festival, but on account of some personal issues he could not accept our invitation,” he added.

Organized by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the 13th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival will take place at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex from December 9 to 16.

Photo: “Honeyland” North Macedonian filmmakers Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska.

