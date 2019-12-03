“Three Sisters, Three Queens” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – English historical novelist Philippa Gregory’s book “Three Sisters, Three Queens” has recently been published in Persian by Gooya Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Ali-Akbar Abdolrashidi, the 2016 book tells the stories of Margaret Tudor, Mary Tudor and Katherine of Aragon, three sisters who became the queens of Scotland, France and England, respectively.

United by family loyalties and affections, the three queens find themselves set against each other. Katherine commands an army against Margaret and kills her husband. But Margaret’s boy becomes heir to the Tudor throne when Katherine loses her son. Mary steals the widowed Margaret’s proposed husband, but when Mary is widowed it is her secret marriage for love that is the envy of the others.

As they experience betrayals, dangers, loss and passion, the three sisters find that the only constant in their perilous lives is their special bond, more powerful than any man, even a king.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Three Sisters, Three Queens” by English author Philippa Gregory

