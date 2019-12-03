Tehran cultural center to host festival of children’s naqqali

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Ibn-e Sina Cultural Center will be hosting a festival of naqqali, a style of storytelling dedicated to epic stories from Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh, for children and young adults.

The Naqqali Festival for Children of Iran aims to honor the 10th anniversary of the Shahnameh millennium which was accepted on UNESCO’s 2010 calendar of events, the center has announced.

The festival has also dedicated a section to the epic stories about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is also known as Sacred Defense in Iran.

The top winners will be honored during Ferdowsi Day on May 15, 2020.

The Shahnameh, which is known as the “Book of Kings” in English, is the celebrated work of the epic poet Ferdowsi, in which the Persian national epic found its final and enduring form. It was completed in 1010.

Photo: A poster for the Naqqali Festival for Children of Iran.

RM/MMS/YAW