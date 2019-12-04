“Castle of Dreams” on screen at Tbilisi film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi’s acclaimed drama “Castle of Dreams” is on screen at the Horizons section of the 20th edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which is currently underway in the Georgian capital.

The film is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film has been screened at several international events, including the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won awards in three categories, including best film and best director.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, also shared the award for best actor with Chinese actor Chang Feng at the event.

“Castle of Dreams” also brought Mirkarimi best director awards at Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia in September, Slemani International Film Festival in Iraq in October and Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in Turkey in November.

The 20th Tbilisi International Film Festival will come to an end on December 8.

Photo: A scene from “Castle of Dreams” by Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi.

