Zarif rejects rumors of resignation 

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday rejected claims that he has resigned.

“If I had resigned I would not be here,” Zarif told reporters in the yard of the cabinet of ministers building.

An Iranian news website, which is critical of the government, had claimed that the chief diplomat has resigned.

In relevant remarks, Alireza Mo’ezi, the deputy head of the presidential communications office, rejected the rumors and released some photos of Zarif in the yard of the cabinet of ministers building.

“As soon as media outlets wrote about possibility of promotion in the regional negotiations and diplomatic movements, some embarked on spreading rumors of resignation. Zarif is now in the yard of cabinet of ministers building,” Mo’ezi wrote on his Twitter account.

