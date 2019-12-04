‘Iran fully self-sufficient in building gas power plants, able to export its technology’

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company (known as SATKAB) says the country is fully able to produce and export all equipment and services needed for construction of gas power plants.

“Our ability for manufacturing and supplying water and electricity equipment has reached a point where we are not only able to fully meet our domestic demand but also export it to other countries,” Mohammad-Vali Alaedini told IRIB on Tuesday.

"The ministry has set some goals in this regard, which are going to be implemented and achieved by SATKAB," he said.

He mentioned Iraq, Armenia, Syria and Tajikistan as some of the export destinations for Iranian energy equipment and services, adding "We have achieved 80 percent self-sufficiency in construction of wind power plants, while in construction of gas power plants, hydroelectric power plants and dams we are completely self-sufficient and exporting services to other countries.”

Tajikistan is one of the export destinations that, considering their satisfaction with the works of Iranian engineers, is forming a joint working group with Iran for further imports of engineering services, Alaedini noted.

Since the electricity sector accounts for the lion’s share of Iran’s technical and engineering exports, and also given that Iranian companies’ presence in water projects of other countries (construction of dams, water and wastewater treatment plants, and water transferring pipelines) is rising, Energy Ministry of Iran is seriously following up the objective of boosting technical and engineering services exports from electricity and water sectors.

Of the water and electricity projects under implementation by an Iranian company in a foreign country it could be referred to the project for building a dam, a water transferring tunnel and a 120-MW power plant in Sri Lanka which is already 94 percent complete.

According to the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services, Iran has the potential and capability to export technical and engineering services worth $25 billion in a year.

Some Iranian companies including Mapna Group have already had fruitful presence in completion of infrastructure projects in several countries including Iraq and Oman and if such contribution will be expanded it will be a good source of export revenues while job creation.

EF/MA