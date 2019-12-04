Tehran, Baku to deepen defense, security cooperation

TEHRAN - Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and visiting Azeri Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Wednesday vowed to do their best to deepen Tehran-Baku relations, especially in defense and security fields.

Reviewing the necessary bedrocks for expansion of all-out relations, the two senior officials laid emphasis on deepening and strengthening mutual security cooperation through a strategic point of view.

Major General Baqeri said that some of the regional and trans-regional players can’t tolerate friendly relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, adding, “Iran views close relations between the people and the armed forces of the two nations as its strategic priority.”

“Iran is resolved to pave the ground for creation of more capacities and opportunities to promote Tehran-Baku ties,” the top Iranian commander remarked.

Mustafayev, for his part, underscored that Baqeri’s recent visit to Baku was a milestone in Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

He added, “Major General Baqeri’s point of views and stances have cemented brotherly relations between the two countries that share common history and culture.”

In mid-January, Major General Baqeri visited Azerbaijan where he and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Lieutenant General Zakir Hasanov signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster defense cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting with Baqeri, Hasanov said Baqeri’s visit provided the opportunity to review the activities of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Defense Commission, saying necessary recommendation has been made to enhance its performance.

The joint commission held its first meeting in Baku in October 2017, with a high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Defense Ministry in attendance.

During his two-day stay in Baku, Baqeri also held talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as well as Chairman of National Assembly Ogtay Asadov and Prime Minister Novruz Mamedov.

MJ/PA