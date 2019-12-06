Iranian association honors writers Nahid Motamedi, Batul Momen, Manuchehr Salimi

TEHRAN – Veteran children’s book writers Nahid Motamedi, Batul Momen and Manuchehr Salimi were honored for their lifetime achievements by the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, director of the association Fereidun Amuzadeh-Khalili said that children’s writers should build the wishes and dreams of children.

“Imagining children without wishes and dreams is unpleasant and indefensible,” he added.

“Children’s book writers have always written the most beautiful and most affectionate stories even during times of evil and wickedness. Even during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, when people were suffering from the conflict, the writers narrated the pain and sorrow of the children from the southern region of the country in their stories for our children,” he explained.

In her brief words, Motamedi expressed thanks to the association for organizing the ceremony and hopes that she can be serving children and young adults throughout her life.

Researcher and Persian antique tale collector Salimi next talked about his activities in children’s literature.

Momen, who writes under the pseudonym of Azarmehr, recited one of her poetry for the participants.

The ceremony came to an end with the screening of a short film about the cultural activates of the honorees.

Photo: A poster for honoring children’s book writers Nahid Motamedi, Batul Momen and Manuchehr Salimi at the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth on December 4, 2019.

RM/MMS/YAW