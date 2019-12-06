Judiciary chief visits UCF nuclear site

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has visited the UCF nuclear site in Isfahan, central Iran, ISNA reported on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit, Raisi referred to the applications of nuclear technology in different fields, saying great steps have already been taken by Iranian scientists and that the technology will improve to reach the desired level.

The Judiciary chief wished success for the scientists in the field.

He also lauded the efforts made by scientists and staff of the nuclear facility and commemorated the memory of Iranian nuclear scientists martyred by foreign agents inside the country.

The Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) is one of the pivotal facilities for producing nuclear fuel, wherein the conversion of yellowcake to uranium hexafluoride (UF6) takes place.

