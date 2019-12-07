‘40 intl. expos planned to promote exports to neighbors’

TEHRAN - Managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company said 40 international exhibitions have been planned to be held for promoting exports to the 15 neighboring countries, IRNA reported on Saturday.

“Last year, a total of 75 [international] exhibitions were held, while this year 107 exhibitions are scheduled to be held by yearend [current Iranian calendar year ends on March 19, 2020],” the portal of the Industry Ministry quoted Bahman Hosseinzadeh as saying.

Boosting domestic production is the Industry Ministry's top priority, and in this regard supporting knowledge-based companies and startups and their strong presence in the international exhibitions has also been prioritized by Iran International Exhibition Company, according to Hosseinzadeh.

The official noted that his company also intends to hold national demand-oriented exhibitions to identify the country’s domestic needs in various areas.

“The demand-oriented exhibitions will be held along with international exhibitions and the exhibitions’ themes will be relevant,” he explained.

He further mentioned the first international exhibition of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, which is planned to be held in Tehran in the near future.

Earlier this week, Hosseinzadeh had announced the plans for holding EAEU's first exclusive exhibition in Tehran.

“After producing domestic products, these products should be introduced to the target markets, and international exhibitions both inside the country and abroad will be a great help in this regard,” the official said on the sidelines of a ceremony on the occasion of the 23rd National Exports Day anniversary.

EF/MA

