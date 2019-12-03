EAEU exclusive expo to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company Bahman Hosseinzadeh announced that the first international exhibition of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states is planned to be held in Tehran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony on the occasion of the 23rd National Exports Day anniversary, Hosseinzadeh stressed the important role of international exhibitions in boosting exports.

“After producing domestic products, these products should be introduced to the target markets, and international exhibitions both inside the country and abroad will be a great help in this regard,” the official said.

Pointing out the fact that Iran is trying to increase the number of international exhibitions as planned, Hosseinzadeh added, “Since one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is promoting exports to the neighboring countries, this year nearly 40 international exhibitions have been held in the country.”

The industry ministry is also planning to provide the organizers of such exhibitors with necessary financial assistance.

“Overall, exhibitions are directly and indirectly contributing to the country's economic boom, he said.

EF/MA