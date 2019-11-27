Establishing Iran-EAEU trade office in Yerevan a serious step for trade ties

TEHRAN- Setting up Iran-EAEU trade office in Yerevan is a serious measure for broadening trade ties between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the president of Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

Martin Sargsyan made the remarks during a meeting with Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) at the place of the chamber in Tehran, ICCIMA portal reported.

The Armenian official further invited ICCIMA head to attend the meeting of the chairmen of EAEU member states’ chambers of commerce to be held in Armenian in May 2020.

Also during a meeting on Monday between Masoud Khansari, the head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM), and Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, the two sides emphasized the need to preserve and expand trade relations between Iran and Armenia under a trade agreement between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union.

The trade agreement between Iran and EAEU officially came into force on October 27.

MA/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafei (R) and Martin Sargsyan, the head of Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met in Tehran on Wednesday.