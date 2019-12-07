Italian directors Eugenio Barba, Romeo Castellucci to attend Fajr theater festival

TEHRAN – Italian theater directors Eugenio Barba and Romeo Castellucci will be attending the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Castellucci is scheduled to stage “Julius Caesar”, which is about celebrated Roman general and statesman Julius Caesar, while Barba will be staging “The Chronic Life” at the festival.

The story of “The Chronic Life” is set in Europe in 2031 after the Third Civil War. Groups and individuals converge, challenging each other over their diverging dreams, disappointments and hopes.

More details about the programs and the workshops, which will be organized by Barba and Castellucci, will be announced in the near future.

The festival will be running from January 30 to February 9 in Tehran.

Photo: This poster shows Italian theater directors Eugenio Barba (L) and Romeo Castellucci who will attend the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran.






