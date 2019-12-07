Regional crafts, arts, souvenirs and rituals on show in Yazd

TEHRAN – Tens of tribespeople, crafters and folk artists from various Iranian provinces have come together in Yazd to showcase their traditional lifestyle, arts, cuisine, handicrafts and souvenirs.

A total of 150 stalls have been set up for the five-day sales exhibit, which opened to the public on Thursday.

A World Heritage, the historical city of Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Its historical structure enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

Yazd is teemed with mudbrick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape. The province has an interesting mix of people as well, some 10 percent of whom follow the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism.

