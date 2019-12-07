Iran's Mardani takes silver at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final
December 7, 2019
TEHRAN – Sajjad Mardani from Iran claimed a silver medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Moscow on Saturday.
The Iranian representative lost to his Korean opponent In Kyo-don 21-10 at over-80kg at the Russian capital's Dynamo Sports Palace.
He needed a gold medal to secure his place at the 2020 Olympic Games.
Arman Hadipour at under-58kg and Mirhashem Hosseini at under-68kg secured their berths by reaching the semifinals.
Taekwondo first became a full Olympic medal sport at Sydney 2000.
