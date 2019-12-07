Iranian films line up for Manchester Kinofilm Festival

TEHRAN – The Kinofilm Festival – Manchester international short film and animation festival will screen 20 movies by Iranian filmmakers in various categories of its 16th edition, which will be held in 2020, the organizers have announced.

Six movies will go on screen in the Iranian Short 1 category. The films are “Hearing Aid” by Hamid Yusefi, “Showan” by Bijan Zarrin, “Cleaner” by Mohammad Meiqani, “I’m Not an Actress” by Ali Jalali, “Azadeh” by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad and “One Night” by Aida Alimadad.

The Iranian Short 2 category features “The Feast of the Goat” by Saeid Zamanian, “Umbra” by Seid Jafarian, “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi, “Don’t Forget Today” by Ahmad Monajjemi, “Puzzle” by Meisam Hassanlu and “Flying Fishes” by Mohammad Torivarian.

“Jebeer” by Rayhaneh Mirhashemi is competing in the Animation 3 section, while the Animation 1 will screen “Starvation” by Zahra Rostampur.

In the Micro Wonders category, “Watch Me” by Reza Mehranfar is the sole Iranian film and “Emesis” by Azin Hamidnia will be screened in the experimental film section.

“Oblivion” by Fatemeh Mohammadi has been selected to be screened in the Women in Film 2 section and “Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh has been picked for the documentary film category.

Saeid Shojaei’s “Tulsa” will go on screen in the International Prog 2 and the Crime/Noir section will screen “Block” by Mostafa Rabbani.

The Kinofilm Festival will take place in the northwestern English city Manchester from February 24 until March 1, 2020.

Photo: “The Feast of the Goat” by Saeid Zamanian.

MMS/YAW