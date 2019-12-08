Iran says to unveil new generations of centrifuges

TEHRAN - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) plans to unveil 50 new technological achievements in building new generations of centrifuges and producing heavy water in the early days of the next Iranian year, which starts on March 20, 2020.

The announcement was made by Ali Asqar Zare’an, the assistant head of the AEOI on Saturday.

“50 new achievements will be unveiled on April 9, including new centrifuge systems and power plant heavy water,” the Fars news agency quoted Zare’an as saying in a ceremony in Karaj, a city in west of Tehran.

April 9 is marked as National Nuclear Technology Day in Iran.

He also said that the Arak heavy water reactor will start new activities next year.

Zare’an added that the enemies are angry that Iran has full control over the nuclear fuel cycle.

NA/PA

