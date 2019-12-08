Italian festival to screen “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahmudreza Sani’s documentary “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami has been selected to be screened in the official competition of the 9th IntimaLente Film Festival, a public relations team of the film announced on Sunday.

The story of the film is a new narrative of Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that Sani tried to portray during four years of workshops held by Kiarostami in Spain and Colombia.

Dedicated to documentary films, the IntimaLente Film Festival will open in Caserta, Italy on February 5, 2020.

Photo: A scene from “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” by Iranian director Mahmudreza Sani.

