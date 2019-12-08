“Wallet” wins grand prize at Paris mobile film festival

TEHRAN – “Wallet” by Iranian director Fatima Nofely won the international grand prize at the 15th Mobile Film Festival in Paris on Friday.

“Wallet” predicts the future when water becomes common currency in the world. The international grand prize is worth €20,000.

“Scream” by Gonzague Legout won the French grand prize, at the online competition dedicated to one-minute films.

Vinamra Pancharia from India was named best director for his film “Antihuman”.

“The Red Days” by Anatole Levilain from France was presented with the audience award, while Florence Fauquet, also from France, was named best actress for her role in “Everything Is Fine” by Matthieu Boivineau.

“Rescue” co-directed by Masud Qanbarlu and Fardin Takramian and “The Father of Trees” by Teimur Qaderi, both from Iran, also was screened at the festival.

Organized in collaboration with Youtube, the Mobile Film Festival was held from November 14 to 30 on the theme of climate change.

Photo: A scene from “Wallet” by Iranian director Fatima Nofely.

