Tehran cultural center to review “Joker” 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Ibn-e Sina Cultural Center will host a review session of American filmmaker Todd Phillips’s acclaimed 2019 drama “Joker” tomorrow.

Iranian critic Kurosh Jahed will attend the review session, which will be organized after a screening at 6.30 pm.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and based on DC Comics characters, “Joker” is about Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian and a party clown, who lives with his mother in the fictional city of Gotham.

Arthur suffers from a medical disorder that causes him to laugh at inappropriate times, and depends on social services for medication. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision, which leads him to the world of darkness.

Photo: A scene from “Joker” by American director Todd Phillips.

