Ghazaleh Mohammadi honored at Japanese environment painting contest 

TEHRAN – Ghazaleh Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), on Saturday received her prize previously won at the 10th Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo.

Clad in local costume, Mohammadi who lives in the northwestern Iranian town of Maku, got the prize from Kao President Michitaka Sawada, the IIDCYA announced in a press release on Sunday.

Another IIDCYA member, Baran Karami, who has won a Kao Prize, could not attend the awards ceremony of the painting contest.

Tohid Sangvini, Janan Abedzadeh and Mohammad-Amin Asghari, all from Iran, were presented with Eco Friend Prizes at the competition. Parsa Ildarabadi from Iran was honored with a special jury prize.

Over 450 paintings by Iranian children were submitted to the contest, which was held on the theme of “Together, We Are Eco-Friendly”.

“The Park with Building”, a painting by 10-year-old Thai child Kritsakon Chaiwarin, won the Grand Prix.

Ana Sofia Vazquez Castillo from Mexico, Denis Avdic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lily Zhang from Canada, Yutaro Kotani from Japan, and Li-Sin Lin and Shu-Yen Yeh, both from Taiwan, also received Kao Prizes.

Photo: Ghazaleh Mohammadi (L) and Kao President Michitaka Sawada (R) pose during the awards ceremony of the 10th Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2019. (IIDCYA)

