Reformist candidate vows to do her best for a strong Majlis

TEHRAN - The secretary-general of the women's rights protection society said on Saturday that she and other reformist candidates will do their best to form a strong and effective Majlis.

"We will do as much as we can to form a strong and effective parliament," Shahindokht Molaverdi told reporters.

Molaverdi who served as a presidential aide for civil rights in Hassan Rouhani’s first term said reformists seek massive participation of people in the elections.

“We want the upcoming parliamentary election to be done with people's widespread presence,” she remarked.

The parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020.

In response to a question about reformists' contest of the elections, she said, "The reformists' registration is one issue and the filter in front of them is another issue. We have to wait to see whether the reformists can pass through such filter. We hope ultimately the reformists can have enough competent candidates to form their own lists for the upcoming election."

Mohammad Reza Aref, the leader of the pro-reform Hope faction in the sitting parliament, did not register for the election. However, on Friday he called on the talented and motivated young people to register.

Last week, the Interior Ministry started registering candidates running for the upcoming parliamentary elections, set to be held on February 21, 2020.

Candidates had until December 7 to register.

The elections will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces.

The Guardian Council will review competency of parliamentary hopefuls for their qualifications and will release the names of candidates deemed eligible to run by December 18.

Disqualified candidates will have four days to object to the Guardian Council, after which the council will study complaints and announce the final list on February 11.

The candidates will have 8 days to spend on the campaign trail, ending on February 19, and then the elections will be held on February 21, 2020.



MJ/PA